'Door is open' for Sachin Pilot, says BJP amid crisis in Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur: Amid the crisis in the Congress camp in Rajasthan, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted the wait and watch policy while underlining the doors of the party are open for former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Both the state`s BJP unit president and Deputy Leader of Opposition submitted that the Speaker should have accepted the resignations being given by several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM.

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Monday said: "If Congress MLAs resigned voluntarily and consciously, then Assembly speaker C.P. Joshi should have accepted it... the people of the state are suffering due to the discord in the Congress."

Speaking about Congress leader Sachin Pilot, he said: "BJP`s door is not closed for Sachin Pilot. The final decision on this will be taken by the party high command. If such a situation arises, then the party high command will take a decision on it."

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said: "The ball is still in the Speaker`s court. Congress MLAs resigned in front of him. It is clearly written in the rules and procedures of the Assembly that if the resignation is given by the member of the Assembly himself, then the Speaker of the Assembly should accept it.

"The day the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will accept those resignations according to his duty, then BJP will proceed to take any decision. Before this, we have been watching this... endless game of Congress. This is unfortunate and we feel pity on the people of Rajasthan who voted for the Congress."

He also praised Pilot, saying: "I would appreciate him (Pilot) for not making any false statements for the last one and a half years. He was also called names. Despite this, he maintained patience and remained silent."