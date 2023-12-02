trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694555
NewsIndia
ELECTION2023

Dotasara Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Subhash Maharia Vs Govind Singh Dotasra

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra Asserts Confidence in Majority Victory: Post Exit Polls, Outlines Public Support and Policy Impact

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dotasara Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Subhash Maharia Vs Govind Singh Dotasra

RAJASTHAN ELECTION RESULT: After the exit polls, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra addressed the media, claiming to form the Congress government with a majority.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Sikar, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the public has appreciated the Congress government's performance over the past 5 years. He expressed gratitude for the support received and predicted that Congress would form the government with a majority, considering the current trends.

He mentioned that the public benefited from the implemented schemes, gaining confidence in Congress's policies and ideologies, leading them to vote for the party. Dotasra reiterated his earlier assertion that Congress would form the government with a majority from the first day.

He stated that the BJP lacked substantial achievements to present to the public. Additionally, the refusal of Vasundhara Raje to accept leadership within the BJP's central leadership further contributed to the public's preference for Congress. Dotasra claimed that the ongoing support from the public indicated that Congress would indeed form the government with a majority

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?