Dotasara Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Subhash Maharia Vs Govind Singh Dotasra

RAJASTHAN ELECTION RESULT: After the exit polls, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra addressed the media, claiming to form the Congress government with a majority.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Sikar, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the public has appreciated the Congress government's performance over the past 5 years. He expressed gratitude for the support received and predicted that Congress would form the government with a majority, considering the current trends.

He mentioned that the public benefited from the implemented schemes, gaining confidence in Congress's policies and ideologies, leading them to vote for the party. Dotasra reiterated his earlier assertion that Congress would form the government with a majority from the first day.

He stated that the BJP lacked substantial achievements to present to the public. Additionally, the refusal of Vasundhara Raje to accept leadership within the BJP's central leadership further contributed to the public's preference for Congress. Dotasra claimed that the ongoing support from the public indicated that Congress would indeed form the government with a majority