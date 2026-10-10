/'Double-engine govt ensuring facilities for farmers from seed to market': CM Yogi

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state’s double-engine government is ensuring facilities for farmers from seed to market. Before 2017, farmers were trapped in debt, distress and helplessness and were forced to run from pillar to post dealing with middlemen. Today, they are free from debt and benefiting from improved seeds, irrigation facilities, MSP payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme.