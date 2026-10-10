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'Double-engine govt ensuring facilities for farmers from seed to market': CM Yogi

The Chief Minister said that irrigation projects pending for decades have been completed. Uttar Pradesh contributes 21 per cent of the country’s total foodgrain production. The state’s agricultural growth rate has increased from 8 per cent to 18 per cent.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
'Double-engine govt ensuring facilities for farmers from seed to market': CM Yogi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Double-engine govt ensuring facilities for farmers from seed to market': CM Yogi
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