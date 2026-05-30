Double trouble for Uttar Pradesh residents: After petrol, now electricity prices hiked by 10 percent; People demand rollback

In a double whammy for residents of Uttar Pradesh, after the fuel price hike, electricity rates have now been increased by 10%. What is interesting is that if you are in Noida or Ghaziabad, you may feel the pinch even more because, just a few kilometres apart, you have a free electricity bill up to 200 units in Delhi, while for the same consumption, you will end up paying around Rs 2000 in Ghaziabad. Interestingly, except for Uttar Pradesh, many BJP-ruled states offer free electricity to domestic consumers.

UPPCL announces 10% fule surcharge

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Saturday issued a notification to all relevant authorities to implement a 10% increase in electricity bills, citing a 'fuel surcharge' due to rising fuel prices. The revised bills will be issued in the June billing cycle, with consumers required to pay an extra 10% on their electricity usage.

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In a letter, Pankaj Saxena, the Chief Engineer of the Regulatory Affairs Unit (RAU), stated that the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), through its notification dated March 26, 2025, has issued new regulations for electricity distribution under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) framework.

He added that under these rules, a Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) will be levied on consumers to account for fluctuations in fuel and power purchase costs incurred by distribution companies. "As per the regulation, any extra power purchase and transmission costs incurred in a given month are recovered after a delay of three months. This means the additional cost incurred in March 2026 will be recovered from consumers in June 2026", stated Saxena.

Power cut and rollback demand

This also comes at a time when residents are facing frequent power cuts amid the ongoing heatwave. “There are frequent power cuts. Often, there is no electricity for around 2-6 hours daily. It’s become hard to survive this heat without an inverter,” said Vivek Yadav, a resident of Muradnagar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Surendra Singh, a resident of Meerut, demanded an immediate rollback saying that the public is already facing the burden of increased prices of LPG, Petrol, and other essential items.

"The people are already suffering due to high prices of essential commodities. Due to fuel and LPG price hike, even a cup of tea has become costly and the prices of food have also been increased by roadside dhabas," said Soni Devi, a daily wage worker.

Uttar Pradesh Minister's bizarre remark on power hike

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap on Saturday made a bizarre remark saying that if the state government has raised electricity bills then the "people should take it positively".

Addressing the tariff revision amid the West Asia crisis, UP Minister Narendra Kashyap told ANI, "Under CM Yogi Ji's leadership, no taxes or bills have been increased in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years. But everyone knows about the war crisis in West Asia. In such conditions, if the government has to raise electricity bills, I believe the people should take it positively."

Petrol, Diesel price hike

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fourth time less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision on Monday, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. (With ANI inputs)