Doval and Rubio hold security talks as India-US strategic partnership moves up a gear

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi on Sunday, with the two sides focusing on defence cooperation, security matters and strategic technology, including the TRUST initiative, a framework aimed at deepening bilateral technological collaboration.

"The discussions focused on defence, security and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X following the meeting. "The two NSAs reiterated the high priority accorded to the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues."

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held his own talks with Rubio, covering the full breadth of the India-US relationship. "Reviewed the entire spectrum of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and energy, defence and security, critical minerals and AI, nuclear and people-to-people, counter-terror and counter-narcotics cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on X. He also confirmed he looked forward to joining Rubio and his counterparts from Australia and Japan for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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The meetings on Sunday followed Rubio's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, which covered the situation in the Middle East, energy security and emerging technologies. Rubio also formally invited Modi to the White House on behalf of President Trump.

"In New Delhi, I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to underscore the importance of the US-India relationship. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the US-India partnership in energy, securing critical supply chains, and collaboration on emerging technologies. I was pleased to invite Prime Minister Modi to the White House on behalf of the President," Rubio wrote on X.

The US State Department said Rubio emphasised during the Modi meeting that Washington would not allow Iran to hold global energy markets hostage, and affirmed that American energy exports could help diversify India's supply. The two also reflected on recent bilateral progress, including significant investments linked to the 'Mission 500' initiative, a joint commitment by Modi and Trump to double bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030.

Modi, responding warmly, said India and the United States would continue working together for the wider global good. "We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security," he wrote. The Prime Minister also asked Rubio to convey his greetings to President Trump and expressed his desire for continued direct exchanges between the two leaders.

In West Asia, the PMO said Modi reaffirmed India's consistent position that conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not force.

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(With IANS inputs)