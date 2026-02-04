Doval’s Masterclass: When NSA told US that India wouldn’t be bullied by Trump, his aides

The India-US trade deal has brought to the fore some behind-the-curtain discussions that went into resolving the standoff between the two nations. While both countries have confirmed reaching a basic understanding to seal the deal, a report in Bloomberg revealed how India managed to keep the United States in check despite holding Russia’s hand. The report also sheds light on the Doval diplomacy.

According to the Bloomberg report, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China during the SCO summit in September last year, India sent its National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to Washington to help smooth tense ties with the US.

Doval was not only tasked with the work to de-escalate but also to convey to the United States that India wanted to put the acrimony between the two nations behind it and get back to negotiating a trade deal. According to the report, Doval met US Secretary Marco Rubio and conveyed that India wouldn’t be bullied by US President Donald Trump and his top aides. It was conveyed that India is ready to wait for Trump’s tenure to end if the hostilities continue from the US side.

Doval also made it clear that India wanted Trump and his aides to dial down their public criticism of India if they wanted to get the relations back on track.

Notably, this came in the backdrop of America’s criticism of India for buying Russian oil and not agreeing to the demand of opening the agriculture and dairy sector to the US firms. Trump’s top aides, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, were two officials who appeared to have entrusted by the Trump administration to take on India openly.

The two officials regularly criticised India and justified the tariffs imposed on Indian products. Despite their rhetoric, India only rejected the charges and allegations while maintaining a firm stand that trade deal talks are going on. The Indian government and former diplomats had described many of these statements as coercive, "ill-informed," and not in line with a strategic partnership.