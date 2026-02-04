Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013812https://zeenews.india.com/india/doval-s-masterclass-when-nsa-told-us-that-india-wouldn-t-be-bullied-by-trump-his-aides-3013812.html
NewsIndiaDoval’s Masterclass: When NSA told US that India wouldn’t be bullied by Trump, his aides
INDIA-US TRADE DEAL

Doval’s Masterclass: When NSA told US that India wouldn’t be bullied by Trump, his aides

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China during the SCO summit, India sent its National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to Washington to help smooth tense ties with the US.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Doval’s Masterclass: When NSA told US that India wouldn’t be bullied by Trump, his aidesImage: X/Grok

The India-US trade deal has brought to the fore some behind-the-curtain discussions that went into resolving the standoff between the two nations. While both countries have confirmed reaching a basic understanding to seal the deal, a report in Bloomberg revealed how India managed to keep the United States in check despite holding Russia’s hand. The report also sheds light on the Doval diplomacy.

According to the Bloomberg report, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China during the SCO summit in September last year, India sent its National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to Washington to help smooth tense ties with the US.

Doval was not only tasked with the work to de-escalate but also to convey to the United States that India wanted to put the acrimony between the two nations behind it and get back to negotiating a trade deal. According to the report, Doval met US Secretary Marco Rubio and conveyed that India wouldn’t be bullied by US President Donald Trump and his top aides. It was conveyed that India is ready to wait for Trump’s tenure to end if the hostilities continue from the US side.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Doval also made it clear that India wanted Trump and his aides to dial down their public criticism of India if they wanted to get the relations back on track.

Notably, this came in the backdrop of America’s criticism of India for buying Russian oil and not agreeing to the demand of opening the agriculture and dairy sector to the US firms. Trump’s top aides, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro, were two officials who appeared to have entrusted by the Trump administration to take on India openly. 

The two officials regularly criticised India and justified the tariffs imposed on Indian products. Despite their rhetoric, India only rejected the charges and allegations while maintaining a firm stand that trade deal talks are going on. The Indian government and former diplomats had described many of these statements as coercive, "ill-informed," and not in line with a strategic partnership.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Sinha

Assistant News Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
Indigo
IndiGo cuts Delhi-London services to improve wide-body network reliability
ITR deadline
ITR deadline extended for select taxpayers; Check eligibility
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 24 ball fifty
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock turns U19 WC Semi-Final
Auto news
Auto industry records broad-based growth; outlook remains optimistic: Report
India-US trade deal
'Colossal Blunder': US journalist says Indo-US trade deal to hurt Delhi if...
Auto news
Tata Sierra EV launching soon: 500km+ range and Rs 20 lakh price?
Kerala election
Political puzzle: Why Kerala remains a tough case to crack for BJP and NDA?
Cancer
World Cancer Day 2026: Why non-smokers & women are diagnosed with Lung Cancer
Netflix India slate of 2026
Netflix India slate 2026 announced: Check full lineup