Doval visits Russia's National Space Centre, speaks live with ISS crew during Moscow trip

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid a visit to Russia's National Space Centre in Moscow on Friday, touring space technology exhibits and holding a live conversation with the Russian crew aboard the International Space Station, a visit that underlined the breadth of India-Russia engagement beyond the security agenda that brought him to the Russian capital.

Doval was accompanied by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the space centre, which is named after Vera Tereshkova, the world's first female cosmonaut. The two toured an exhibition of space technology that included models of the world's most powerful four-chamber liquid rocket engine and the base module of the planned Russian Orbital Station. They also visited the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre, a facility built to monitor and analyse large volumes of data related to the rocket and space industry, which will also serve as the management hub for the future Russian Orbital Station.

The highlight of the visit came when Doval and Manturov spoke live with the Russian ISS crew, cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, Andrey Fedyaev and Sergey Mikayev, who spoke about their spacewalk conducted on 27 May. Doval and Manturov also held a separate meeting on India-Russia space cooperation during the visit.

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A lighter moment also caught public attention; videos of Doval examining the official car of Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet cosmonaut who became the first human to journey into outer space in 1961, circulated widely on social media.

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No double standards on terror, Doval tells security chiefs

The space centre visit came a day after Doval delivered a pointed message on terrorism at the first International Security Forum hosted by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, a two-day gathering of NSAs and security chiefs from several countries that brought Doval to Moscow.

Addressing the forum on Thursday, Doval said responsible nations must make a clear choice. "There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action," the Indian Embassy in Russia posted on X, summarising his remarks.

He also called for urgent attention to the situation in West Asia, stressing the need to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

On the sidelines of the forum, Doval met Shoigu separately on Thursday, with the two reviewing ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties. They also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi. Further bilateral meetings were on Doval's agenda for Friday.

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(With IANS inputs)