Down But Not Out: Delhi Poll Result Has A Silver Lining For Congress And Lesson For Regional Parties - Analysis

The Delhi Assembly poll results painted a gloomy picture for Congress as the grand old party failed to open its account for the third time in a row. The party lost deposits on 67 of the 70 seats, thus indicating that all is not well for it, especially in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi began his poll campaign in Delhi from the Muslim-majority seat Seelampur and that even failed to help the Congress secure the votes of Muslims.

However, the Congress increased its vote share by around two per cent this time as it got 6.34% this time. Not only this, the data shows that Aam Aadmi Party could have retained power in the national capital had it contested the polls in alliance with Congress. There are at least 14 seats where the Congress party's votes are more than the BJP's winning margin. The AAP got 22 seats in the polls and together with Congress, this could have been 36, the exact majority mark.

In Sangam Vihar, the BJP candidate received 54,049 votes, while the AAP candidate secured 53,705 votes, losing by a narrow margin of 344 votes. The Congress candidate received 15,863 votes.

In Trilokpuri, the BJP candidate got 58,217 votes, whereas the AAP candidate received 57,825 votes, resulting in an AAP defeat by 392 votes. The Congress candidate secured 6,147 votes.

In Jangpura, the BJP candidate obtained 38,859 votes, while the AAP candidate got 38,184 votes, losing by 675 votes. The Congress candidate received 7,350 votes.

In Timarpur, the BJP candidate garnered 50,429 votes, whereas the AAP candidate received 49,460 votes, losing by 969 votes. The Congress candidate managed 7,827 votes.

In Rajendra Nagar, the BJP candidate secured 46,671 votes, while the AAP candidate got 45,440 votes, losing by 1,231 votes. The Congress candidate received 4,015 votes.

In Malviya Nagar, the BJP candidate received 39,564 votes, whereas the AAP candidate got 37,433 votes, losing by 2,131 votes. The Congress candidate secured 6,770 votes.

In Greater Kailash, the BJP candidate got 49,594 votes, while the AAP candidate secured 46,406 votes, losing by 3,188 votes. The Congress candidate received 6,711 votes.

In New Delhi, the BJP candidate obtained 30,088 votes, whereas the AAP candidate received 25,999 votes, losing by 4,089 votes. The Congress candidate got 4,568 votes.

In Chhatarpur, the BJP candidate received 80,469 votes, while the AAP candidate got 74,230 votes, losing by 6,239 votes. The Congress candidate secured 6,601 votes.

In Mehrauli, the BJP candidate obtained 38,349 votes, while the AAP candidate secured 46,567 votes, losing by 8,218 votes. The Congress candidate received 9,338 votes.

In Madipur, the BJP candidate received 52,019 votes, whereas the AAP candidate secured 41,120 votes, losing by 10,899 votes. The Congress candidate got 17,958 votes.

In Badli, the BJP candidate garnered 61,192 votes, while the AAP candidate got 46,029 votes, losing by 15,163 votes. The Congress candidate received 41,071 votes.

In Kasturba Nagar, the BJP candidate received 38,067 votes, whereas the AAP candidate secured 18,617 votes, losing by 19,450 votes. The Congress candidate obtained 27,019 votes.

In Nangloi Jat, the BJP candidate secured 75,272 votes, while the AAP candidate got 49,021 votes, losing by 26,251 votes. The Congress candidate received 32,028 votes.

Before the voting for the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was urging the INDIA bloc parties to oust Congress from the union for fighting against the AAP. However, it appears that Kejriwal made a mistake by not allying with the Congress.

On the other hand, Congress also showed that regional parties can hate it but cannot ignore it. In the elections, every vote counts and a few votes can change the result in the opposition's favour. Congress still commands a significant vote share across India. If Congress is not a winning factor in the polls, then it's certainly a key to winning factor, as shown in the Delhi election results.