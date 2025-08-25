An old video of Nikki Bhati enjoying a seemingly casual drive has recently surfaced days after her tragic death, which has sent shockwaves across the nation. Nikki lost her life after being assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida.

On the other hand, the officials have made four arrests in the case. The police arrested Vipin and Daya on Sunday; however, Rohit (brother-in-law of Nikki) and his father, Satveer, were absconding and were later arrested on Monday.

The video that has now emerged shows Nikki driving a Mercedes car and enjoying the ride. The deceased was doused with inflammable material before being set ablaze, her family members alleged.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Nikki Bhati's Video Here:

Nikki Bhati Murder

The murder came to light on Thursday night after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. Doctors at Fortis referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased staged a protest outside the police station in large numbers, demanding strict action.

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who was married to Rohit, alleged that her sister was murdered because she could not fulfil the in-laws' demand for Rs. 36 lakh as dowry.

Additionally, Vipin was also shot in the leg when he tried to escape police custody on Sunday. According to the officials, the accused husband tried to escape by snatching a police officer's pistol near the Sirsa Chowk in Greater Noida, and the police team chased him.

Vipin has claimed that he and his family had nothing to do with Nikki's death. According to IANS, he also said that she set herself on fire when he and his father were not at home, while Nikki's sister Kanchan made the video of the incident.

In a more disheartening detail, Nikki's young son allegedly saw his father and grandmother thrashing and then burning his mother alive.

(with IANS inputs)