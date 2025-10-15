Advertisement
AFGHAN-PAKISTAN BORDER

Dozens Killed As Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Afghan-Pakistan

Dozens were killed and injured as intense cross-border clashes broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces early Wednesday. As per the media reports, Taliban fighters destroyed a Pakistan Army border post and captured a military tank used in the assault.

|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dozens Killed As Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Afghan-Pakistan Image: ANI

Both sides traded blame for the deadly clashes spanning Pakistan’s Chaman district and Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak region. Kabul claimed its forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers overnight, while Islamabad asserted over 200 Afghan troops were killed and 23 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives.
 

