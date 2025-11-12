Dr. Shaheen Shahid, a former medical college lecturer with an apparently promising career, has been identified by investigators as a key figure in a "white-collar" terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Dr. Shaheen was arrested from Faridabad last week in connection with a multi-state terror network unearthed after the recent Red Fort car blast in Delhi.

The NIA has formally taken over the case as probe agencies focus on the alleged role of Dr. Shaheen in expanding JeM's presence in India.

Alleged Role As JeM Women's Wing Head

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr. Shaheen was allegedly entrusted with the responsibility of establishing and heading the newly launched women's wing of the banned outfit in India, operating under the banner of Jamaat-ul-Momineen.

Direct link to Leadership: Security officials believe the mandate may have been directly assigned by Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder Masood Azhar, who heads the women's wing in Pakistan.

Recruitment task: Dr. Shaheen was reportedly in covert contact with handlers across the border, tasked with mobilizing sympathizers and expanding JeM's recruitment base through her professional network.

Linked To Inter-State Terror Module

Dr. Shaheen's arrest on November 11 followed the detention of two other medical professionals—Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr. Umar U Nabi—who were associated with Faridabad's Al-Falah University. The group formed the core of the inter-state network linked to the Red Fort blast.

The Trail: Investigations began mid-October when JeM posters started appearing in Srinagar. A series of arrests led to the capture of Dr. Muzammil on November 8 in Faridabad, following which a massive cache of explosives and an AK-47 rifle were recovered.

Logistical Support: The interrogation of Dr. Muzammil outlined the involvement of Dr. Shaheen. Agencies further claim that she used her medical credentials to avoid suspicion, and her car, often used by Dr. Muzammil, was found to contain an AK-47 rifle with live cartridges, which raised suspicion of her providing logistical support.

Family Raids And Academic History

Following her arrest, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and Jammu and Kashmir Police raided her family's residence in Lucknow's Lalbagh on Tuesday.

Brother Detained: Officials seized mobile phones, a hard disk, and documents. Her younger brother, Dr. Parvez Ansari, also a doctor, was taken into custody by the UP ATS for questioning.

Father's Denial: Her father Syed Ahmad Ansari revealed his shock as he told the reporters that he was unaware of his daughter's alleged links, saying, "I never heard her mention Dr. Muzammil or anyone connected to such activities."

The professional life of Dr. Shaheen was abrupt in nature: She joined GSVM, Kanpur, in 2006 as a lecturer and went on unauthorised leave in 2013 to never return. After several notices, her services were finally terminated in the year 2021.

According to some of her ex-colleagues, "She is brilliant but withdrawn." UP ATS has seized all her official academic records for verification. The investigators also found that Dr. Shaheen had divorced her Maharashtra-based husband in 2015 and later shifted to Faridabad, where she reportedly came in contact with Dr. Muzammil and the JeM module.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI Hits Season's First 'Severe': GRAP Stage III Invoked As Toxic Haze Engulfs Capital