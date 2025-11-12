Dr. Umar Nabi Went Off Grid Just Before Delhi Blast; How A Simple Probe Unmasked The White-Collar JeM Network

Srinagar: Just three days before the suicide bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort, suspect Dr. Umar Nabi had gone off the grid switching off his phone and becoming unreachable to his family.

According to officials, Umar, a 33-year-old doctor from Pulwama’s Koyal village, reportedly went underground after learning that police were searching for him. His disappearance came soon after the arrest of Dr. Adil and Dr. Muzammil, whose interrogation led investigators to a massive recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, from Faridabad in Haryana.

The news of Umar’s alleged involvement has left residents of his village in disbelief, struggling to come to terms with how a local doctor could be linked to such a deadly plot. Following the Delhi blast which claimed nine lives and left nearly two dozen injured. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a large-scale crackdown, detaining several suspects as part of the widening investigation.

At Koyal village in Pulwama, police carried out searches at the home of Dr. Umar Nabi, the suspected Delhi suicide bomber, and took his mother and two brothers into custody. Sources said DNA samples from his mother have been collected to match with remains from the blast site. On Wednesday, police also detained his father to obtain his DNA samples, as he couldn’t be taken in earlier due to his fragile mental condition.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sajad, a colleague and friend of Dr. Umar at Alfalah University, has also been detained for questioning. Officials are yet to clarify whether he is being held merely to provide information on Dr. Umar and other suspects or if he, too, is being treated as part of the broader conspiracy.

Roughly 20 kilometres away, in Samboora village, police arrested two brothers, Amir and Umar Rashid. Amir, who works as a plumber, has emerged as a key suspect after a photograph surfaced showing him standing near a car believed to have been used in the terror operation.

However, Amir’s family has rejected the allegations, claiming he has never travelled outside Jammu and Kashmir and could not have been in Faridabad, Haryana, where the car was reportedly traced. They said police raided their house late Monday night around 10:30 pm and detained both brothers immediately. So far, authorities have not issued an official statement confirming their role in the suspected terror plot.

The recent wave of arrests and searches followed a massive police operation on Monday that led to the seizure of a large cache of explosive materials.

According to officials, the investigation had been underway since October 19, after posters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed surfaced in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. What began as a local probe soon expanded into a major operation, uncovering a deeper network linked to educated professionals.

The breakthrough came with the arrest of Dr. Adeel last week, who reportedly confessed to his involvement and guided investigators to an assault rifle hidden inside a hospital wardrobe in Anantnag. His interrogation then led to the arrest of another suspect, Dr. Muzamil Ahmad, a faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College. It was during Muzamil’s questioning that police stumbled upon a massive haul of explosives, marking a critical turning point in the case.

Over the past few days, security agencies have carried out extensive raids across multiple locations, exposing what officials describe as a disturbing “white-collar terror network”, a web of radicalised professionals operating under the guise of respectability.