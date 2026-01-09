Dragged From Protest, Mahua Moitra Shouts ‘Shame’ As Police Detain TMC MPs Outside Shah’s Office

A political row triggered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the office and residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain in Kolkata spilled over to the national capital on Friday, with Trinamool Congress leaders staging a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office in Delhi.

As the demonstration intensified, police stepped in and detained several leaders. TMC MP Mahua Moitra was seen being lifted and carried away by police personnel, repeatedly shouting “shame, shame, shame” as she condemned the action and asserted that her party would emerge victorious in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Shameless Amit Shah using Delhi Police to drag us away from peaceful protest at Home Ministry pic.twitter.com/6UHGvUZEwA Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 9, 2026

Moitra accused Amit Shah of using the ED as a “lootera” to gain access to the Trinamool Congress’s internal information ahead of the polls. TMC MP Derek O’Brien was also detained by Delhi Police during the protest.

The demonstration followed a dramatic confrontation a day earlier between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ED over searches conducted at the premises linked to the I-PAC chief.

As per HT reports, Banerjee has claimed that Pratik Jain heads the TMC’s IT cell and alleged that the raids were aimed at accessing crucial party data and documents ahead of elections in Bengal.

“They were seizing my party’s documents and hard disks containing details of our Assembly candidates. I brought them back,” Banerjee reportedly said on Thursday after arriving at Jain’s residence while the searches were underway.

The chief minister has also announced a protest rally in West Bengal on Friday, scheduled to march from the Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Hazra crossing. She has appealed to the public to participate in the more than five-kilometre-long rally.