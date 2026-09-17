Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Draining this swamp': How 9/11 masterminds survived in plain sight, why India sounded alarm at UNSC

'Draining this swamp': How 9/11 masterminds survived in plain sight, why India sounded alarm at UNSC

India’s UN envoy Parvathaneni Harish cited the cases of Osama bin Laden, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and other 9/11 plotters to show how senior al-Qaeda operatives had found shelter in settled areas. He also criticised the forced return of Afghan nationals and called for safe and dignified repatriation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
'Draining this swamp': How 9/11 masterminds survived in plain sight, why India sounded alarm at UNSC
Image Credit: Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's permanent representative to the United Nations. (Photo: X/@IndiaUNNewYork)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Draining this swamp': How 9/11 masterminds survived in plain sight, why India sounded alarm at UNSC
2
3
4
5