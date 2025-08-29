Drama In Uttar Pradesh: Man Climbs Tower After Wife Refuses His Request To Marry Her Sister

In a bizarre incident in Noida, a man named Raj Saxena climbed a tower after his wife rejected his demand to marry her younger sister. According to reports, Saxena first married a woman in 2021, but she tragically died a year later due to illness. He then married her sister.

However, two years after his second marriage, Saxena allegedly fell in love with his wife's younger sister and was adamant on marrying her too.

On Thursday morning, when he expressed this desire to his wife and she refused, Saxena staged a dramatic protest. He climbed a high-voltage electricity tower—reminiscent of a famous scene from Bollywood classic film Sholay—and loudly demanded to marry his sister-in-law.

The incident immediately attracted a large crowd and the police had to intervene. Reportedly, it took several hours for his family and the officials to bring him down, before finally pacifying him with assurances that his demand would be considered.

In a similar case in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, a man in Bhadohi district climbed a mobile tower on August 4 and threatened to jump off the tower if his girlfriend was not brought there to marry him.

The incident turned into a tense encounter that lasted five hours, with police and firefighters scrambling to rescue the man, later identified as Pawan Pandey. But upon investigation, the police found that Pandey had fallen prey to an online scam - according to reports, his so-called girlfriend never existed.