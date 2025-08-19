‘Dramatic Reset’: Expert Shares Inside Story Of What Forced Modi To Turn Towards China After 5-Year Chill

India and China have been working to mend their ties. All of a sudden, ministers and officials from each country are visiting each other and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a visit to Beijing after seven years. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, China lifted curbs on the export of rare earth minerals, fertilisers and other commodities, signalling a willingness to boost trade ties. Amid this unprecedented rebuilding exercise, a foreign policy expert has shared key insights on what led to the dramatic change in India’s diplomatic approach.

Dramatic Shift In India-China Ties

Speaking to Bloomberg, Rockefeller International Chairman Ruchir Sharma claimed that only a few months ago, PM Modi was categorically saying that he wanted nothing to do with China and all of a sudden, India is now engaging with China at the highest level.

“India is seeing a dramatic reset with China. Till about three or four months ago, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was very categorical when he would meet people, in saying how let down he felt by China and Xi Jinping. PM Modi was privately telling people he wanted nothing to do with China,” said Sharma.

Sharma further claimed that Prime Minister Modi tried his best to form a relationship with China when Xi Jinping visited India in 2019. “Modi felt very let down personally about what China did in terms of the border dispute and other issues. The same was reinforced by the Indo-Pak conflict, which took place during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan used extensively weapons supplied by China. That was a really low point in the ties,” Sharma told Bloomberg Insights, adding that the reset has been a ‘complete pivot’ in terms of what ‘Modi has been forced to do’.

Why Modi Turned To China?

Sharing details about the dramatic policy shift, Sharma credited it to PM Modi’s deteriorating ties with US President Donald Trump. “Modi is doing this because of the fact that the way he's fallen out with Trump that the two of them were extremely close during the first term of Trump,” said Sharma.

He further claimed that during the US presidential polls in 2024, PM Modi was set to meet Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in September. However, since the meeting with Harris was cancelled, the meeting with Trump was also terminated so as not to appear close to any one candidate. Sharma claimed that this irked Trump and recently, when India did not endorse Trump’s ceasefire claim, the personal ties between Modi and Trump went downhill.

Time For China To Rebuild Trust

The expert further said that many countries still do not trust China, and since many nations are under pressure by the United States, it could be the right time for Beijing to step-in in the right direction.

“A lot of countries in Asia do not trust China. It is up to China to rise to the occasion with India and other nations. It has to build ties at a time when many countries are feeling pressured by America,” said Sharma.