New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) reacted to becoming the ruling NDA's Presidential candidate and said that Narendra Modi-led government has now proven BJP's slogan of "Sabka saath, Sabka vishwas" by selecting a tribal woman for the top post. A tribal leader-turned Governor, Murmu expressed that she was both surprised and delighted on learning on television that she had been nominated for the top job by the NDA.

"I am surprised as well as delighted. As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post," Murmu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI at her Rairangpur residence in Odisha.

Asked whether she can get the support of Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which holds over 2.8 per cent of votes in the electoral college for the forthcoming Presidential Elections, Murmu said that she is "optimistic of support from all members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and MPs."

"I am the daughter of the soil. I have the right to request all members to support me as an Odia," she said.

Draupadi Murmu will be a great President: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu after she was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA nominee for the July 18 presidential election. PM Modi said that millions of people who have faced hardships in life derive strength from the life of Murmu and added that she will make a "great President".

"Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” he added.

A proud moment for Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Draupadi Murmu and expressed that it is a "proud moment" for the people of his coastal state.

"Congratulations Smt Draupadi Murmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha," he said.

"I am sure Smt Murmu will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country," the BJD chief added.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Draupadi Murmu was born in 1958 in the Santhal community. She began her political career as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in 2000 and later the Governor of Jharkhand in 2015, according to news agency PTI.

A two-term former MLA from Rairangpur, Murmu held on to her assembly seat in 2009 when the BJD had snapped ties with the BJP weeks ahead of the state elections which were swept by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's party.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has announced former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.