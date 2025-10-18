The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated a large-scale effort to modernise its domestically developed Astra Mark-2 air-to-air missile project by adopting advanced technology discovered in a Chinese missile that was picked up whole on Indian territory.

The discovery was the result of a close examination of an unexploded Chinese PL-15E beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile launched by a Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor in May. Indian defense researchers consider the recovered missile as a precious and limited source of intelligence, enabling them to analyze cutting-edge foreign weaponry firsthand.

Unexploded Missile Recovered During Operation Sindoor

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

China's long-range missile export model, said to have a range of 145 kilometers, was unearthed from a field near Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on May 9. The missile was discovered to be unexploded because the weapon, unlike India's air-to-air missiles, does not have the self-destruct feature.

The missile was fired as part of Pakistan's integrated response to Operation Sindoor, which India launched on May 7 after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The missile, reportedly fired by a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 or J-10C fighter, did not acquire its target and fell about 100 kilometers within Indian airspace.

Astra-II To Co-Opt Chinese Missile's Advanced Features

Though DRDO is tight-lipped about the complete analysis report, it is said that the study found a number of superior capabilities in the Chinese missile, which are going to be incorporated into the Astra development program now.

Some of the major advancements being borrowed for the Astra Mark-2 are:

Miniature AESA Radar : A lightweight, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system.

: A lightweight, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar system. Advanced Propellant : Able to sustain speeds of over Mach 5.

: Able to sustain speeds of over Mach 5. Sophisticated Anti-Jamming Abilities.

The merging of this state-of-the-art radar and propulsion technology will seek to boost the Astra-II's range and performance, making it competitive with peers.

Changing Threat And Indian Response

The recovery and subsequent examination are taking place in a rapidly changing threat landscape in the region.

Pakistan's Arsenal Build-up:

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has been engaged in an active build-up of its arsenal. Reports suggest the Pakistan Air Force is in pursuit of:

Extended-range PL-17 missiles for wide-body aircraft from China.

2,000 Turkish YIHA kamikaze drones.

List of high-tech weapons requirements presented to the US.

India's Counter Strategy:

Strategic acquisitions and indigenous developments being planned by Indian defence planners to counter these threats:

Indian BrahMos, Rampage, and SCALP missiles have performed well during Operation Sindoor.

India is shifting to buy more Meteor missiles for its Rafale fleet to provide numerical dominance.

Next-generation BrahMos missile with an 800-kilometre range is currently being developed, which would provide coverage over almost the entire width of Pakistan.

Hostilities in the future would involve Indian fighters flying in beyond enemy air defence envelopes and using long-range supersonic missiles intended to kill ground-based systems such as Pakistan's three to five Chinese HQ-9 air defence batteries.

Ceasefire Concerns

In a worrying trend, Indian national security strategists have reported several Pakistan ceasefire violations. Pakistan had launched kamikaze armed drones and rockets in the Jammu and Rajasthan sectors even after the announcement of a ceasefire on May 10.

A similar trend was witnessed recently when Pakistani forces undertook air attacks on civilian populations in the Afghan border city of Spin Boldak, even though they had agreed to a 48-hour no-fire agreement with the Taliban regime.

Although the Indian military did not respond to the May 10 infractions, authorities said that New Delhi will not be so lenient in the future.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan Cricket Board Mourns 3 Players Killed, Pulls Out Of Tournament With Pakistan