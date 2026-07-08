/DRDO carries out successful flight-test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of the Pinaka long-range guided rocket at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on India’s east coast, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.
"The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 kms. Demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the long-range guided rocket (LRGR) impacted on the target with textbook precision exactly following the predicted trajectory. All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory," the statement said.
The Pinaka LRGR rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat. The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof & Experimental Establishment. The rocket was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher, it said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry on the successful flight-test. He described it as a major milestone in indigenous design and development capability for long-range guided rockets.
Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the trials and complimented all the teams associated with the successful test.
In December last year, the DRDO had carried out the maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) successfully at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur for its maximum range of 120 kms, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned. The LRGR impacted on the target with the required precision. All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory.
These rockets are meant for use in the Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System (MLRS), a long-range artillery weapon developed by the DRDO.
Known for its rapid response and precision, the Pinaka system enhances the Indian Army's capability in modern warfare.
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