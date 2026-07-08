/DRDO carries out successful flight-test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket

The Pinaka LRGR rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat. The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof & Experimental Establishment. The rocket was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher, it said.