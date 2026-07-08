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  • /DRDO carries out successful flight-test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket

DRDO carries out successful flight-test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket

The Pinaka LRGR rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat. 

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
DRDO carries out successful flight-test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket
Image Credit: IANS

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DRDO carries out successful flight-test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket
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