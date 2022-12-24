topStoriesenglish
DRDO CEPTAM 10 ADMIT CARD 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 OUT for Tech A post on drdo.gov.in, direct link to download here

DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 11, 2023, scroll down for the direct link to download the admit card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DRDO CEPTAM 10 admit card 2022: The Defense Research and Development Organisation released the  DRDO CEPTAM 10 admit card 2022 for Technician-A (TECH-A) exam. Candidates can now download the DRDO CEPTAM 10 admit card 2022  from the official website--drdo.gov.in.  Candidates can download the admit card for DRDO CEPTAM 10  recruitment 2022 exam following the steps given here or through thedirect link given below

Here's how to download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022

  • Visit  the official website--drdo.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the Careers and then go to the CEPTAM link
  • Now, click on the CEPTAM 10 admit card link
  • Key in your application number and date of birth in the newly opened tab

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 Direct link to Download

  • Submit and your DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Now, check your admit card and download the same
  • Take a printout for future references

DRDO CEPTEM 10 Exam Date 2022

DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 11, 2023. Candidates will be able to check their reporting time and detailed exam schedule via the DRDO admit card.
"CEPTAM-10/DRTC Tech-A Tier-1 (CBT) Examination has been scheduled during 06-11th January 2023 and CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) has been scheduled on 12th January 2023," the official notification reads.

