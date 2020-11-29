DRDO increases ICU beds in Delhi's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital amid surge in infections

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has increased the number of ICU beds to 500 in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital at Delhi Cantonment amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The move comes following Home Minister Amit Shah's high-level meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 15.

Shah had directed several steps in order to check the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital is DRDO's 1000 bed facility, which was made operational on July 5, 2020, with a mandate to treat COVID-19 positive patients from Delhi and other states.

"The increase in the number of ICU beds required additional equipment like ICU monitors, HFNC machines, and up-gradation of existing oxygen pipeline. To deal with the unprecedented surge in number of cases, AFMS has increased the medics. Doctors and nursing staff from ITBP, CAPF and other services have joined and are working round the clock," said the Ministry of Defence.

According to them, there have been 3271 admissions in the hospital so far, of which, 2796 patients have been discharged and there are 434 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital presently.

The hospital has been reportedly admitting patients from all over Delhi and adjoining states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The DRDO undertook the design, development and operationalisation of the facility on a war footing and built it in a record time of 12 days jointly with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Armed Forces, Tata Sons and other industries.

The existing facilities at the hospital include oxygen supply to each bed, x-ray, electrocardiogram (ECG), haematological test facilities, ventilators, COVID Test Lab, Wheel Chairs, Stretchers and other medical equipment.

DRDO developed COVID-19 technologies productionised by the Industry such as ventilators, decontamination tunnels, personal protective equipment (PPEs), N95 masks, contact-free sanitizer dispensers, sanitisation chambers and medical robots, trolleys etc, have also been utilised at the facility.

In this hospital, patients are treated free of cost including diagnostics, medicines and food.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal stated that the number of cases and deaths have gone further down.

"It's going down since 7 Nov. Delhi govt is working very hard. Our doctors, nurses and all other Corona warriors are working round the clock. I urge you all to continue to observe all precautions," tweeted Kejriwal.



Delhi has witnessed more than 5.6 lakh COVID-19 infections and currently has 35,091 active coronavirus cases. Over 9,000 people have also succumbed to the virus.

