Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025694https://zeenews.india.com/india/drdo-indian-navy-conducts-in-flight-release-trials-of-adc-150-from-p8i-aircraft-3025694.html
NewsIndiaDRDO, Indian Navy conducts in-flight release trials of 'ADC-150' from P8I Aircraft
DRDO

DRDO, Indian Navy conducts in-flight release trials of 'ADC-150' from P8I Aircraft

Indigenously designed and developed to deliver a 150 kg payload, the Air Droppable Container enhances the naval operational logistics capabilities for providing quick response to naval vessels under distress, needing critical stores/equipment, medical assistance, etc., at sea, deployed far from the coast.

|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DRDO, Indian Navy conducts in-flight release trials of 'ADC-150' from P8I Aircraft

NEW DELHI: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy jointly conducted four successful in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container 'ADC-150' from the P8I aircraft off the coast of Goa between February 21 - March 1, at different extreme release conditions.

As per the release, indigenously designed and developed to deliver a 150 kg payload, the Air Droppable Container enhances the naval operational logistics capabilities for providing quick response to naval vessels under distress, needing critical stores/equipment, medical assistance, etc., at sea, deployed far from the coast.

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, is the nodal laboratory for the activity. Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, has developed the parachute system and Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, Bengaluru, provided the flight clearance and certification.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, provided the instrumentation support for the trials.

To meet the requirements of the Indian Navy, the ADC-150 system for the P8I aircraft was developed and qualified in a short timeframe.

As all the developmental flight trials have been completed successfully, the system is expected to be inducted into the Indian Navy soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Real Estate news
Notice issued to Signature Global after 7 labourers die at Gurugram site
Auto news
Special Lok Adalat 2026: Settle your traffic challans with huge discounts
US-Iran war
How long can India handle US-Iran war as exports choke, oil prices surge
Iran-Israel-US war
Iran spent one-third of 2026 in internet blackout: Report
Ali Larijani
'Beware lest you be the ones to vanish': Khamenei’s aide Larijani warns Trump
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 schedule delay: BCCI secretary shares update, reveals likely date
Amul products
1.5 lakh kg Amul products destroyed after Jaipur found altering expiry dates
Indigo
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns three months after mass flight cancellations
National Stock Exchange
NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected
IRIS Dena
Govt dismisses Turkish report claiming India shared Iranian ship's location