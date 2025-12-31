DRDO Successfully Conducts Salvo Launch Of Two Pralay Missiles Off Odisha Coast

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully fires two Pralay missiles in rapid salvo from single launcher off Odisha coast on Wednesday.

Achieving major milestone in the defecne sector DRDO has successfully conducted flight-test for two indegeniously made Pralay missiles in quick succession at 10:30 AM on December 31st according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.The test fires were conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

Pralay is India's homegrown solid-propellant quasi-ballistic missile, featuring advanced guidance and navigation for pinpoint accuracy and can carry diverse warheads to strike varied targets.

DRDO brain child, Pralay missile, developed by Hyderabad's Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with key labs like Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, and Research & Development Establishment (Engineers).

It also involved production partners Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, along with other Indian industries.

The trails were witnessed by Senior DRDO scientists, Indian Air Force and Army representatives, and industry stakeholders, including the Development-cum-Production Partners.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, DPSUs, and industry partners for the flawless salvo launch of Pralay missiles in quick succession.

