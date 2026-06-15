/DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenous long-range land attack cruise missile off Odisha coast

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-test indegenious Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Monday.
Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) was successfully flight tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on 15th June 2026.https://t.co/wVYJauGjNQ pic.twitter.com/nutCCfzWEd— DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 15, 2026
According to the PIB press release, all mission objectives were successfully achieved, according to data collected by multiple tracking systems deployed at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. The Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) has been developed indigenously, with its various subsystems designed and built by different DRDO laboratories in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, served as the nodal laboratory for the project.
The flight test was witnessed by senior DRDO officials as well as representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and industry partners on the successful test, describing it as a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence capabilities. Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the launch activities and commended all scientists, engineers, and personnel involved in the successful execution of the mission.
Earlier, on June 13, DRDO successfully carried out three consecutive flight tests to validate a multi-layered defence system against long-range ballistic missiles, while also demonstrating anti-ship strike capabilities at medium range.
During the trials, the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system performed as intended, with the interceptors successfully engaging and neutralising their designated targets. Developed using advanced technologies, the system is designed to counter evolving missile threats effectively.
With these achievements, India has joined a select group of nations possessing sophisticated Ballistic Missile Defence capabilities capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, including those in the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) class.
The tests also marked the successful maiden flight trial of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Medium Range), highlighting India's growing maritime strike capabilities.
The successful demonstration of these advanced systems represents a major milestone for India's defence research and development efforts and underscores the technological expertise of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
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