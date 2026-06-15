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DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenous long-range land attack cruise missile off Odisha coast

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-test indegenious Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Monday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenous long-range land attack cruise missile off Odisha coast
Image Credit: PIB

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