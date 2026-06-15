/DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenous long-range land attack cruise missile off Odisha coast



According to the PIB press release, all mission objectives were successfully achieved, according to data collected by multiple tracking systems deployed at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. The Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) has been developed indigenously, with its various subsystems designed and built by different DRDO laboratories in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, served as the nodal laboratory for the project.