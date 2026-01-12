DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Third-Generation Fire And Forget Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with industry partners and the defence sector, on Monday successfully completed the flight test of the third-generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top-attack capability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on their successful milestone through the official X handle of RMO India, “Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight tested successfully against a moving target by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, DCPP Partners, and Industry for the successful test of Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile with top attack capability and termed it an important step towards AatmanirbharBharat” the post read.

Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the team, saying the successful trial paves the way for MPATGM induction into the Indian Army, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

Ministry of Defence also stated, DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, successfully flight-tested the third-generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top-attack capability against a moving target at KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, on January 11, 2026.

The indigenously developed MPATGM features advanced DRDO technologies, including an Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, an all-electric Control Actuation System, Fire Control System, Tandem Warhead, propulsion system, and high-performance sighting system—developed by sister labs in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, and Dehradun.

The Thermal Target System by Defence Laboratory Jodhpur simulated the tank target. The IIR seeker enables day/night operations, while the warhead defeats modern main battle tanks. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited serve as Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP). The missile launches from tripod or military vehicle platforms.

