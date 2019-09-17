DRDO successfully test-fires air-to-air Astra missile

close

DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Tuesday successfully test-fired the air-to-air Astra missile with a range of over 70 kilometers. The missile was test-fired from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft that took off from an airbase in West Bengal.

The indigenously-developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) Astra missile has been developed by DRDO and integrated on Su-30 and other air platforms, a previous statement from the research organisation said. Modfications of the SU-30 jets to accommodate Astra missiles has been done by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). More than 50 private and public sector industries have been involved in development and production.

The Astra missiles are now set to be inducted into the Indian Air Force next year.

