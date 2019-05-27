DRDO successfully test fires Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully test-fired the Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system.

According to news agency ANI, this is the second successful test of the missile in the last two days.

This is a new version of the missile fitted with an indigenous seeker.

Developed by the DRDO, the Akash missile system has the capability to neutralise aerial targets such as fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles as well as ballistic missiles.

The Akash-1S is capable of striking down enemy fighter jets and drones very effectively and accurately.

The Akash surface-to-air missile was designed to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles from a distance of 18 to 30 km.

Akash missile system has already been deployed by IAF at its bases in Gwalior, Hashimara, Tejpur, Jorhat and Pune since 2013.

Its advanced ECCM (Electronic Counter Counter Measures) features provide secure communication links with other Air Defence Command and Control networks to handle the counter electronic warfare scenario

Earlier on Friday, DRDO successfully test-fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg class guided bomb from a Sukhoi combat jet at Pokhran in Rajasthan.