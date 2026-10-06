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DRDO successfully tests indigenous High-Altitude Airship at 21 km

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings and industry partners on the successful flight trial.

Published: Oct 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
DRDO successfully tests indigenous High-Altitude Airship at 21 km
Image Credit: DRDO/X

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DRDO successfully tests indigenous High-Altitude Airship at 21 km
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