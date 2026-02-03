Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013494https://zeenews.india.com/india/drdo-successfully-tests-solid-fuel-ducted-ramjet-technology-3013494.html
NewsIndiaDRDO successfully tests solid fuel ducted ramjet technology
DRDO

DRDO successfully tests solid fuel ducted ramjet technology

DRDO successfully demonstrated advanced Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology on Tuesday, from Odisha's Chandipur range, validating key subsystems for long-range air-to-air missiles that boost IAF's tactical edge.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DRDO successfully tests solid fuel ducted ramjet technology(Image: PIB)

India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology on Tuesday, February 3, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, at around 10:45 AM.

SFDR powers advanced long-range air-to-air missiles that burn fuel efficiently at high speeds, outpacing traditional rockets. This gives Indian Air Force jets a tactical edge against enemy fighters by enabling "fire-and-forget" strikes beyond visual range.

In an X post DRDO shared a video from the successful test, "Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology was successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. SFDR is very crucial for development of long range Air to Air Missiles."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India now joins an elite group, including the US, Russia, and Europe, boosting indigenous missile technology like Astra upgrades for beyond-40km engagements.

All subsystems, nozzle-less booster, solid fuel ducted ramjet motor, and fuel flow controller, worked perfectly as expected. The system was first launched by a ground booster to reach the target speed.

Flight data from tracking instruments at ITR Chandipur, along Odisha's Bay of Bengal coast, confirmed top performance. Senior DRDO scientists from labs like Defence Research & Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat, and ITR monitored the test.

SFDR test builds on recent developments in missile technology, a key final SFDR trial happened in December 2024, a full-scale scramjet combustor ground test ran over 12 minutes in early January 2026 and Astra Mk3 is advancing toward 350km range with 2028 production goals. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and industry partners. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat also praised all teams for the successful flight.



 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Donald Trump
PM Modi thanks Trump, hails reduced 18% tariff on Indian good
India-US trade deal
India slashes tariffs to 'zero' on US goods in new trade deal; says Trump
India
Rs 4,769 crore allocated in Railway budget for Uttarakhand: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Donald Trump
Trump announces India-US trade deal; Tariffs to go down from 25% to 18%
US-India ties
US Prez Trump speaks with PM Modi; ‘Stay Tuned', says US envoy
union budget 2026
CM Rekha Gupta highlights infra, health takeaways for Delhi in Union Budget
India-Egypt Ties
Egypt's STREAM fuels India's Mediterranean gateway| Explained
Technology
Airtel shocks 360 million of users: Telecom giant ends THIS free subscription
Chagos Islands row
Muizzu pitches Trump Chagos deal; US keeps Diego Garcia
Technology
WhatsApp Paid Subscription Plan: Users may get chat ringtones and more