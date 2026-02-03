DRDO successfully tests solid fuel ducted ramjet technology

India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology on Tuesday, February 3, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, at around 10:45 AM.

SFDR powers advanced long-range air-to-air missiles that burn fuel efficiently at high speeds, outpacing traditional rockets. This gives Indian Air Force jets a tactical edge against enemy fighters by enabling "fire-and-forget" strikes beyond visual range.

In an X post DRDO shared a video from the successful test, "Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology was successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. SFDR is very crucial for development of long range Air to Air Missiles."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology was successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. SFDR is very crucial for development of long range Air to Air Missiles pic.twitter.com/66ZwE0micY — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 3, 2026

India now joins an elite group, including the US, Russia, and Europe, boosting indigenous missile technology like Astra upgrades for beyond-40km engagements.

All subsystems, nozzle-less booster, solid fuel ducted ramjet motor, and fuel flow controller, worked perfectly as expected. The system was first launched by a ground booster to reach the target speed.

Flight data from tracking instruments at ITR Chandipur, along Odisha's Bay of Bengal coast, confirmed top performance. Senior DRDO scientists from labs like Defence Research & Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat, and ITR monitored the test.

SFDR test builds on recent developments in missile technology, a key final SFDR trial happened in December 2024, a full-scale scramjet combustor ground test ran over 12 minutes in early January 2026 and Astra Mk3 is advancing toward 350km range with 2028 production goals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and industry partners. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat also praised all teams for the successful flight.







