DRDO Takes Giant Leap: Sixth-Generation Fighter Jets Will Hunt Enemies Even Underground

NewsIndiaDRDO Takes Giant Leap: Sixth-Generation Fighter Jets Will Hunt Enemies Even Underground
OPERATION SINDOOR DEFENCE BOOST

Following Operation Sindoor, India accelerates fighter jet development. The DRDO has invited private companies and startups to work on advanced quantum avionics technology, which is aimed at detecting hidden enemy targets even in the most challenging conditions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 01:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The government is intensifying efforts to advance its fighter jet programmes. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited the private sector and startups to contribute to the development of India’s sixth-generation fighter jet.

The initiative will focus on creating quantum avionics, a technology that promises to detect enemy targets even in concealed or complex scenarios.

What is Quantum Avionics?

Quantum avionics leverages cutting-edge quantum technology to provide precise navigation and situational awareness even when GPS is unavailable, communications are jammed or enemy advanced radar is active.

This technology enables fighter jets to determine accurate direction, distance and the location of adversaries under conditions where no current aircraft systems can perform reliably.

According to Defence In, quantum avionics represents a major technological leap beyond the capabilities of present fifth-generation fighter jets. While modern aircraft like the Rafale rely heavily on Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and electronic warfare systems, future air dominance platforms will require even higher levels of performance and precision.

Three Features Of Quantum Technology

1. Quantum Inertial Navigation: This system allows aircraft to navigate with centimetre-level precision for hours without satellite guidance (GNSS), ensuring operational capability in GPS-denied environments.

2. Quantum Magnetometry: By detecting subtle changes in magnetic fields, these sensors can identify submerged submarines or concealed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from high altitudes, turning fighter jets into highly effective intelligence-gathering platforms.

3. Quantum Radar and Lidar: Using principles of quantum mechanics, including entangled photons, these advanced sensors can detect stealth aircraft that remain invisible to conventional radar systems.

With this initiative, the DRDO aims to position India at the forefront of next-generation aerial warfare technology, providing the Indian Air Force with capabilities to dominate future battlefields while enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

