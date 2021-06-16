हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

DRDO's drug 2-DG found effective against all COVID-19 variants: Study

The Defence Research and Development Organisation anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG is effective against all variants of COVID-19.

DRDO&#039;s drug 2-DG found effective against all COVID-19 variants: Study
File photo

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG is effective against all variants of COVID-19 also the drug reduces coronavirus multiplication, a new study claimed.

The drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Dr Reddy`s laboratories. The study was conducted by Annat Narayan Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Yogesh Rai, Dhiviya Vedagiri and others though, it has not yet been peer-reviewed, ANI reported.

"In this study, we used 2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to target and inhibit the metabolic reprogramming induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our results showed that virus infection induces glucose influx and glycolysis resulting in selective high accumulation of the fluorescent glucose/2-DG analogue, 2-NBDG in these cells. Subsequently, 2-DG reduces the virus multiplication and alleviates the cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death," the study read. 

On June 1, the DRDO had said that the anti-COVID drug 2-DG was approved for emergency use as an adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of coronavirus patients in hospital settings.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

New LJP president to be elected on June 17, hints Pasupati Kumar Paras

Must Watch

PT8M2S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2021