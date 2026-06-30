Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /DRI busts trans-border gold smuggling ring in Delhi; Gold worth Rs 21.40 Cr seized

DRI busts trans-border gold smuggling ring in Delhi; Gold worth Rs 21.40 Cr seized

The gold was shipped from Thailand, hidden inside mechanical gear parts. Investigators revealed that the syndicate used cryptocurrency to transfer funds across borders illegally. Four individuals have been arrested.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
DRI busts trans-border gold smuggling ring in Delhi; Gold worth Rs 21.40 Cr seized
Image Credit: X/@FinMinIndia. DRI busts trans-border gold smuggling syndicate.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US supreme court upholds birthright citizenship in blow to Trump agenda
US Supreme Court Citizenship Case2 min ago
2
Gold smuggling2 min ago
3
Cody Gakpo49 min ago
4
Delhi heatwave53 min ago
5
Queen 21 hr ago