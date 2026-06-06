DRI busts interstate drug syndicate, seizes 522 kg ganja worth Rs 2.61 crore

The Nagpur Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit on Saturday has busted an interstate drug smuggling syndicate and seized more than 522 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at approximately Rs 2.61 crore.

Acting on specific Intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted a long-platform truck travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards Maharashtra via National Highway 53. The vehicle was stopped at the Mathni toll plaza near Mouda in Nagpur district.

During a thorough search of the truck, officials discovered over 522 kg of cannabis concealed inside a specially designed hidden compartment. The contraband was allegedly being transported as part of an interstate drug trafficking network operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor and supplying narcotics to Maharashtra.

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Based on the investigation, two individuals linked to the smuggling network were apprehended. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted their involvement in the illegal transportation of the contraband. They have been arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigations are underway to identify other members of the syndicate.

The latest seizure adds to a series of major anti-drug operations conducted by the DRI in recent months.

Earlier, on May 31, the DRI seized 104.9 kg of ganja in Bihar and arrested two accused in connection with the case.

In another significant operation on April 13, the DRI's Nagpur Regional Unit dismantled an interstate drug trafficking racket and seized 853 grams of cocaine valued at an estimated ₹4.26 crore.

According to officials, the operation was carried out based on specific Intelligence inputs. DRI officers intercepted a female Indian national travelling on Train No. 22692 Hazrat Nizamuddin–KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express when it passed through Nagpur Railway Station on April 12.

Suspecting that the passenger was carrying narcotic substances concealed in her luggage, officers boarded the train and requested her to deboard for further examination. She subsequently got off at Ajni Railway Station, where a detailed search was conducted.

During the inspection, officials found two shampoo bottles in her luggage that appeared unusually heavy. After draining the liquid contents, officers recovered 50 yellow-coloured sealed capsules concealed inside the bottles. Further examination confirmed the presence of cocaine, leading to the seizure and subsequent investigation.