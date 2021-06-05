Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination camp set up at south Delhi mall

New Delhi: A two-day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination camp has been set up at a plush mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj from Friday (June 4, 2021) onwards for people aged 18 and above.

The organisers said that the camp, set up in the mall's parking lot, is being run by a leading private facility in partnership with an NGO.

"A temporary drive-through vaccination centre for people aged 18 and above was inaugurated today (Friday). It will run for a total of two days," a spokesperson of Apollo hospital here said, adding that the camp was located in Ambience Mall.

The spokesperson of the facility revealed that the eligible individuals are being administered with the Covishield vaccine and the timing is 9 am to 4 pm.

People need to note that they need to register on CoWin app to avail this facility. A total of 150 people were vaccinated on the first day, she said, adding that each dose costs Rs 1,000.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently opened Delhi's first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

(With PTI inputs)

