Drone Ban Imposed In Multiple Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir Amid Security Concerns

Following intelligence inputs about potential security threats, a complete ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been imposed in multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities cited concerns over the possible smuggling of loaded drones and their potential use in attacks by anti-national elements, banning civilian drone use until the end of October 2025.

An alert from the Indian Army’s 19th Infantry Division led the Baramulla district administration to prohibit all drone operations until October 31, 2025. The restriction has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Besides Baramulla, the Anantnag administration has also issued a drone ban, prohibiting the use of drones and other aerial devices without prior permission from authorities. This follows security concerns raised by intelligence agencies about the possibility of terrorist groups acquiring and using drones.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In Udhampur and Doda districts, a two-month ban on the use and transportation of drones has already been imposed to prevent misuse.

The decision comes after recent drone sightings near the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border, reportedly originating from Pakistan. Previously used for narco-terrorism, security forces now suspect these drones may be deployed to attack critical installations across the region, potentially during the festive season. Authorities have raised concerns about the potential smuggling of drones and other aerial devices into the Kashmir Valley from across the border.

District Magistrates have imposed a ban on all drone and UAV operations across the districts until October 31, 2025. Following consultations, District SSPs endorsed the concerns and recommended a temporary suspension of all non-essential drone operations. The order permits official drone use by security forces, CAPF, or government departments only with prior notification to the authorities. Executive Magistrates and police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance, with legal action against violators.

Order Details:

"In view of intelligence inputs regarding the smuggling of drones into the Kashmir Valley and apprehensions about their use against security forces or vital areas during the upcoming festive season, District Magistrates, in exercise of powers vested under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, hereby prohibit drone flying by any individual(s), event host(s), or organization(s) until October 31, 2025.

Drone operations carried out by security forces, CAP units, or any government department for official purposes must be communicated in advance to the District Administration, Police, and HQ 19 Infantry Division.

All Executive Magistrates and District Police shall ensure strict implementation of this order and take necessary action against violators in accordance with relevant provisions of the law."