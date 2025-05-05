Jammu and Kashmir: The recent drowning of a youth in Kulgam has stirred controversy, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir Police to release a video to clarify the circumstances. According to police, the deceased, Imtiaz Ahmad Magray, was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) linked to terrorist groups and died while attempting to escape during a security operation.

Police stated that Magray jumped into the fast-flowing Vaishav Nallah in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 4 as he tried to evade a joint search team of the police and army. Drone footage reportedly shows the moment he leapt into the river and was swept away by the current.

Officials said Magray had been under surveillance and was detained on May 3. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to assisting terrorists by providing food and logistics in the Tangmarg forest area and admitted to having knowledge of two Pakistani terrorist hideouts. Based on this information, he agreed to help security forces locate one of the hideouts.

However, as the team approached the site, Magray allegedly attempted to flee and drowned in the process. The death of a 23-year-old youth, Imtiaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Tangmarg in Kulgam district, whose body was recovered from a river on Sunday, has sparked controversy between political parties and security forces.

#Fact: This claim is misleading, however the fact is, 23-year-old Imtiaz Ahmad Magray of Tangimarg, Kulgam, who had confessed to aiding terrorists, jumped into the Vishwa River while leading Security Forces to a hideout and drowned. Video footage confirms he acted on his own. 2/n pic.twitter.com/nrzo8fonf3 May 4, 2025

Earlier, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Education Minister Sakina Itoo questioned the youth's death while demanding investigation. Minister For Education Jammu Kashmir Sakina Itoo, who is the local MLA of the area, said, “I request to LG to look into the matter and demanded a judicial probe into the death and said that the elected government stands with the family.”

Meanwhile, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti too questioned the death. In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river.