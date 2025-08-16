Drones, Data, And Digital Warfare: AI’s Rising Role In Military Power

It was the nuclear bomb that redefined the world wars and now, it will be the Artificial Intelligence (AI) that would help any nation define the future wars. From the wars of the 1900s, where nuclear power emerged like an enigma, to the present scenario with high-tech weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the defence sector has come a long way. However, technologies are ever-evolving, and with the entry of Artificial Intelligence (AI), even the sky is not the limit.



While AI has made its grand entry into almost all sectors and jobs, its integration in defence is still in progress. Modern technology has enhanced processes, timelines, and efficiency—and in defence, if integrated smartly, it could achieve all that and more.

AI in defence refers to the application of machine learning, computer vision, robotics, decision-making, and systems integration with the aim of making military operations more effective and efficient.

AI in Future Wars

When asked if AI could become a decisive factor in future wars—similar to how nuclear weapons shaped the mid-20th century—former IFS officer and defence expert K.P. Fabian explained that it could transform conflicts “radically,” much like nuclear weapons did, while also noting the key differences.

“AI might transform war radically, as nuclear weapons did. But there is a difference. Nuclear weapons require fuel such as uranium and advanced technology. Not every country has uranium, nor does every country have the capability to develop the required technology. There are also limitations due to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT),” he said.

“In this case, what is required is IT capability, which can be developed indigenously. There are no legal limitations parallel to the NPT,” he added.

AI’s Application in Defence

AI-powered drones are used for surveillance, border patrol, reconnaissance, and even combat missions. These drones can fly autonomously, identify targets, track movement, and relay real-time data to command centres.

AI is used to monitor aircraft, ships, tanks, and other hardware to predict when parts will fail. This reduces breakdowns and improves readiness. AI tools help military commanders make faster decisions by analyzing battlefield data, satellite images, radar inputs and recommending the best tactical moves.

According to K.P. Fabian, AI can handle data faster than any human being, enabling quicker targeting and deployment of weapons than the enemy.

During Operation Sindoor, India tested its AI integration where its air defence systems decided themselves the kind of incoming threats and suitable weapons to neutralise them. The real-time data and decision-making empower a side to march ahead of the enemy.

Some key applications of AI in the defence sector include:

- Surveillance: AI-enabled drones, satellite imagery, and real-time movement detection.

- Weapon systems: AI-guided UAVs and smart missiles under strict human oversight.

- Cybersecurity: Using AI to counter misinformation campaigns and defend against cyberattacks. AI helps detect cyber threats in real time. It can identify unusual network activity and block attacks automatically.



The former diplomat and foreign affairs expert further explained that while AI has its perks, it cannot truly predict enemy movement; however, it can help determine it much faster than before. This speed would give defending forces more time to act in the event of an attack.

Challenges and Risks

One of the top risks of integrating AI into defence is ensuring data privacy and preventing hacking or data manipulation. Another challenge is determining the accuracy of AI outputs—there is no room for error in high-stakes scenarios.