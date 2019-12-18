Drop in stone-pelting incidents in J&K; 544 cases in 2019 as against 802 in 2018

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources on Wednesday claimed that there was a sharp decline in the stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year with only 544 cases reported so far. According to news agency ANI, the MHA sources said that total incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir reported this year by local administration was 544.

Around 190 incidents were reported after August 5 (figures till December 8). Last year, a total number of 802 stone-pelting incidents were reported. The MHA sources further claimed that there have been 59 suspected infiltration bids in Jammu and Kashmir this year till October.

In August, 32 incidents of suspected infiltration were reported, 20 in September and 7 in October, they said.

Earlier on December 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had infortmed the Lok Sabha that a total of 84 infiltration attempts have been made by Pakistan-based terrorists since August 2019 and 59 terrorists have entered inside the Indian border.

Minister of State in MHA G Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply to questions asked by YSR Congress Party MP Sridhar Kotagiri.

Reddy also said that 22,557 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990 and 1,011 terrorists have been eliminated, 42 terrorists have been apprehended and 2253 have been pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces from 2005 till October 31, 2019.

"As per MHA report Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of an adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir and internationalize the issue. Relentless domination operations, ambushes and patrols are being conducted to thwart infiltration attempts. In addition, a robust counter-infiltration grid is in place to foil infiltration attempts," the minister said in his written reply.

Meanwhile, during a debate on J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also informed the Lok Sabha that situation in Kashmir Valley was completely normal after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.