The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed its month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR), releasing the draft electoral rolls for Bihar in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As part of this revision, nearly 65 lakh names are expected to be removed from the voter list following enhanced verification efforts. If you're unsure whether your name is still on the list, you can quickly check your voter status online or through mobile apps.

How to Add Name In Bihar Voter List?

If your name has been removed from the voter list after the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, here are three ways to get your name added back:

Online Methods

- Visit website https://voters.eci.gov.in

- You can also add you name with the ECINet mobile application

Offline Method

- Fill out a printed form and deliver it to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in your area.

- You can visit your constituency's Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO).

How To Check Your Name On Bihar Voter List

Before appealing to ECI, the voter can check whether their name is still in the Bihar Voter List for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.

How To Check Using Your Voter ID (EPIC) Number

Step 1: Visit the official Website https://voters.eci.gov.in

Step 2: In the Search Option, check the link that says “Search in Electoral Roll.”

Step 3: Enter Your Details, including Voter ID (EPIC) number.

Step 4: Enter CAPTCHA code.

Step 5: Click Search to check your voter information.

How To Check Using Your Personal Details

Step 1: Go to the Search Website: Visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Go to “Search by Details” tab and enter the required information, including Full Name, Father’s or Husband’s Name, Age or Date of Birth, Gender and District and Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) area.

Step 3: Enter Security Code.

Step 4: Click Search

How to Use Your Mobile Number

If your mobile number is registered with Voter ID, you can use this method.

Step 1: Visit the website https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Choose the mobile search tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your registered mobile number and the security code.

Step 4: Verify with OTP

Step 5: View your status