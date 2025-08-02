Dropped Out Of Bihar Voter List? Check How To File An Online Appeal On Election Commission's Website - Step-by-Step Guide
The Election Commission of India has completed its month-long SIR, releasing the draft electoral rolls for Bihar in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. If your name is missed out of voter list then here is step-by-step guidline to add your name in voter list.
Trending Photos
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed its month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR), releasing the draft electoral rolls for Bihar in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.
As part of this revision, nearly 65 lakh names are expected to be removed from the voter list following enhanced verification efforts. If you're unsure whether your name is still on the list, you can quickly check your voter status online or through mobile apps.
How to Add Name In Bihar Voter List?
If your name has been removed from the voter list after the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, here are three ways to get your name added back:
Online Methods
- Visit website https://voters.eci.gov.in
- You can also add you name with the ECINet mobile application
Offline Method
- Fill out a printed form and deliver it to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in your area.
- You can visit your constituency's Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO).
How To Check Your Name On Bihar Voter List
Before appealing to ECI, the voter can check whether their name is still in the Bihar Voter List for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.
How To Check Using Your Voter ID (EPIC) Number
Step 1: Visit the official Website https://voters.eci.gov.in
Step 2: In the Search Option, check the link that says “Search in Electoral Roll.”
Step 3: Enter Your Details, including Voter ID (EPIC) number.
Step 4: Enter CAPTCHA code.
Step 5: Click Search to check your voter information.
How To Check Using Your Personal Details
Step 1: Go to the Search Website: Visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
Step 2: Go to “Search by Details” tab and enter the required information, including Full Name, Father’s or Husband’s Name, Age or Date of Birth, Gender and District and Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) area.
Step 3: Enter Security Code.
Step 4: Click Search
How to Use Your Mobile Number
If your mobile number is registered with Voter ID, you can use this method.
Step 1: Visit the website https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
Step 2: Choose the mobile search tab.
Step 3: Enter the required details like your registered mobile number and the security code.
Step 4: Verify with OTP
Step 5: View your status
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv