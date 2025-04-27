Pahalgam Terror Attack: As soon as India announced the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty which mandates the supply of water from the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum to Pakistan, there was chaos in the Islamic nation. While Pakistan termed India's action an 'Act of War', Indian Minister CR Patil said that the government would not allow a single drop of water flow to Pakistan. If India stops the flow, it will affect millions of Pakistanis and their agricultural livelihoods.

The Indus Water Treaty suspension came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. The Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out targeted killings in the valley, shooting non-Muslim tourists mainly.

Now, while Pakistan was expecting a drought in the Chenab River, the local citizens are claiming that India has released waters into Jhelum unannounced causing a flood-like situation in the surrounding area. Pakistani social media users are claiming that India released a large amount of water into the Jhelum River without informing Pakistan, causing a sharp rise in water levels near Muzaffarabad. A flood alert has already been issued in the region and State Disaster Management personnel have been deployed.

They wanted water



BREAKING:



Flooding starts in Pakistan after India unexpectedly releases water in the Jhelum River without prior notification.



Locals worry that the situations could get much worse if the water keeps flowing from India.



Join | https://t.co/bq8DAxMRoA pic.twitter.com/DK3q9uNe15 — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) April 26, 2025

"India’s reckless release of excess water into the Jhelum River from Anantnag has dangerously raised water levels, threatening lives and livelihoods downstream. India should be dealt with accordingly and stop this water terrorism," said another user.

India’s reckless release of excess water into the Jhelum River from Anantnag has dangerously raised water levels, threatening lives and livelihoods downstream. India should be dealt with accordingly and stop this water terrorism. pic.twitter.com/4ePSxL2Uc4

— Jannat Bilal Mustafa Khar (@jannat_khar) April 26, 2025

Indians are also reacting to the reports of flooding. "Several Pakistani handles are claiming a sudden release of Jhelum waters by India without prior notice. While they were busy preparing for droughts, floods came out of syllabus," said a user.

Several Pakistani handles are claiming a sudden release of Jhelum waters by India without prior notice.



While they were busy preparing for droughts, floods came out of syllabus. pic.twitter.com/xqAAliauso — Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) April 26, 2025

"Such is the Jalwa of PM Modi — sometimes a flood, sometimes a drought. This morning, so much water was sent that it caused floods, and now the Dams have been shut off completely. Jhelum water is no longer flowing to Pakistan," said another user.

Such is the Jalwa of PM Modi — sometimes a flood, sometimes a drought. This morning, so much water was sent that it caused floods, and now the Dams have been shut off completely. Jhelum water is no longer flowing to Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/LEDJKIQrtx — Oxomiya Jiyori (@SouleFacts) April 26, 2025

The users are sharing multiple videos on their social media. Zee News has not verified these claims and videos.