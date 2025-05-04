Drowning Of Youth In Kulgam Sparks Controversy; Police Call Him OGW, Mufti Demand Probe

The drowning of a 23-year-old youth, Imtiaz Ahmad Magray, from Tangmarg in Kulgam district, has sparked controversy between political parties and security forces. His body was recovered from the Vaishav Nallah in South Kashmir on Sunday morning.

Local residents said that Imtiaz was a labourer who had returned home only a few days ago. As the news of his death spread, a wave of shock gripped the area, with people gathering at his home to offer condolences.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister and local MLA, Sakina Itoo, visited the bereaved family. Speaking to reporters, she urged the Lieutenant Governor to look into the matter and called for a judicial probe, stating that the elected government stands with the grieving family.

Later, the police released a video, claiming that Imtiaz was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) associated with terrorist groups. According to officials, Imtiaz drowned while trying to escape security forces during an operation. He allegedly jumped into the fast-flowing river during a police action.

Officials further stated that Magray had been under surveillance after confessing his involvement with two Pakistani terrorist hideouts. On May 3, he was detained and admitted to providing food and logistics support to terrorists operating in the Tangmarg forest area. He reportedly agreed to cooperate and assist security forces in locating a hideout.

On May 4, during a joint operation by the police and army, Magray allegedly made a desperate attempt to flee by leaping into the river. Drone footage reportedly captured the moment he jumped into the water, after which he was swept away by the strong current.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has also raised serious questions about the incident, calling for an impartial investigation. In a post on X, she said, “Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam, raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago, and now his body has mysteriously surfaced in the river.”

She further said that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam appears to be a calculated attempt to derail fragile peace, disrupt tourism in Kashmir, and undermine communal harmony across the country.

“If a single act of violence can shake the entire system—triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, and the targeting of innocent civilians—then the perpetrators have already achieved their objective,” she added.

Calling for an impartial investigation, Mehbooba said: “Allegations of misconduct, whether in the Bandipora encounter or this latest incident in Kulgam, are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough and impartial probe.”

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident, registered a case, and started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Would you like a short summary or headline for this as well?