Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981629https://zeenews.india.com/india/drunk-asi-kills-teacher-injures-family-in-madhya-pradesh-s-neemuch-2981629.html
NewsIndia
POLICE OFFICER DRUNK DRIVING

Drunk ASI Kills Teacher, Injures Family In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district claimed the life of a teacher and left his family critically injured after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly drove his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Drunk ASI Kills Teacher, Injures Family In Madhya Pradesh’s NeemuchRepresentative Image: freepik

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district on Friday evening claimed the life of a teacher and left his family critically injured after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly drove his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and rammed into several motorcycles, NDTV reported. 

The accident took place on the Neemuch-Jawad Road near Bharbhadia village. According to witnesses, the police officer, identified as ASI Manoj Yadav, appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. Locals said Yadav lost control of his vehicle, hitting multiple motorcycles on the busy road.

The victim, identified as Dashrath, a 42-year-old teacher at Gyanodya ITI College, was returning home with his wife and two children after buying vegetables when the speeding vehicle hit them. Dashrath died on the spot, while his wife, Lalita Bai (35), son Harshit (10), and daughter Jaya (6) sustained serious injuries, NDTV reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe