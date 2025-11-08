Drunk ASI Kills Teacher, Injures Family In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district on Friday evening claimed the life of a teacher and left his family critically injured after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly drove his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and rammed into several motorcycles, NDTV reported.

The accident took place on the Neemuch-Jawad Road near Bharbhadia village. According to witnesses, the police officer, identified as ASI Manoj Yadav, appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. Locals said Yadav lost control of his vehicle, hitting multiple motorcycles on the busy road.

The victim, identified as Dashrath, a 42-year-old teacher at Gyanodya ITI College, was returning home with his wife and two children after buying vegetables when the speeding vehicle hit them. Dashrath died on the spot, while his wife, Lalita Bai (35), son Harshit (10), and daughter Jaya (6) sustained serious injuries, NDTV reported.