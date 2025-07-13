Drunk Audi Driver Injures Five, Including Child, Sleeping On Delhi Footpath

Five individuals, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured after the drunk driver of an Audi allegedly ran over them while they were sleeping on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, Police said.

The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9, and the accused, identified as Utsav Shekhar (40), was apprehended. According to the accused's medical reports, it was confirmed that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

"People sleeping on the footpath near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, were crushed by an Audi car. The incident took place on July 9, 2025, at around 1:45 am. Delhi Police received the news through a PCR call. The driver has been arrested," ANI reported, quoting Delhi Police.

The injured have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, her husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45), and his wife Narayani (35). All are said to be residents of Rajasthan and are currently working as laborers in Delhi. All five injured were taken to the hospital.

Police said that the investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and to assess if any further negligence occurred.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector died in a road accident while on patrol duty in the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on July 11, 2025, while SI Yashpal was on highway patrol duty on a government motorcycle from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

He was hit by a four-wheeler during the patrol, leading to severe injuries.

The injured officer was rushed to Max Hospital in Vaishali, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him "brought dead" on arrival.

"SI Yashpal was performing his duty on the highway when the accident occurred. A four-wheeler collided with his motorcycle, leading to the unfortunate incident," a police official said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections. Further investigation into the accident is ongoing.

(With ANI Inputs)