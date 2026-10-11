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'Drunk men around me': Assam dancer’s last call before she was found dead near tracks

Family alleges negligence by railway staff; police say she may have fallen from the moving train

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
'Drunk men around me': Assam dancer’s last call before she was found dead near tracks

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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