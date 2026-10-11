/'Drunk men around me': Assam dancer’s last call before she was found dead near tracks

A 20-year-old college student and dancer from Assam was found dead beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, hours after she told friends that drunk men in her train coach were troubling her. Her family has demanded a thorough investigation.
The woman, Himashree Boro, studied at B Borooah College in Guwahati. She had gone to Visakhapatnam on September 30 with an Assam dance troupe to take part in cultural events.
She left earlier than the rest of the group because she had an exam to prepare for.
According to her family, Boro boarded the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express at Visakhapatnam on the night of October 5. A report in the Deccan Chronicle says she took this train after missing the one in which she had a reserved berth. The coach was crowded, and she sent friends a video showing there was barely any room to stand.
At around 2.39 am on October 6, she phoned a friend and said a group of men was harassing her. The call ended abruptly, and her phone was then switched off.
The friend alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati and filed a complaint on the railway helpline 139.
Railway staff searched the train and found her two bags and identity documents in the S2 coach, but she was not there. Her body was later found near the tracks in Srikakulam district, and she was identified on October 7. The post-mortem was done and the body was handed over to the family.
A preliminary inquiry by the GRP indicates she may have fallen from the moving train. "We are checking whether she had been pushed or accidentally fell due to the crowd," a GRP inspector at Visakhapatnam told the Deccan Chronicle.
Police are checking CCTV footage from Visakhapatnam station and the stations on the route, along with call records and video clips.
They are also recording statements from other passengers. Forensic tests are underway.
Her parents say drunken men harassed her. They also accuse the railway authorities of failing to respond after she was reported missing.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over her death and conveyed his condolences to the family.
He has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking a speedy investigation.
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