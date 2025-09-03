Drunk Passenger Held For Misbehaving With Crew On IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata Flight, Detained

A passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 6571 from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1 was handed over to security after he allegedly misbehaved with the cabin crew and disturbed other passengers, the airline said on Wednesday.

The man, who was reportedly drunk, was declared “unruly” under aviation rules. IndiGo said he was taken into custody by security officials once the flight landed in Kolkata.

“We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

IndiGo said it maintains a “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew”.

The passenger, however, has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint.

A report said a fight broke out between a passenger and crew members on an IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata flight, with both sides filing complaints. The dispute involved chanting of a religious slogan, drinking alcohol on board, and disturbing other flyers.

As per TOI Reports, the flight was stuck at the parking bay in Delhi for three hours due to operational delays.

The crew claimed the passenger, a lawyer, created trouble, while the passenger accused the staff of harassment and denial of basic services.

As per the complaint, the flyer in seat 31D boarded the plane drunk and urged co-passengers to chant “Har Har Mahadev.” After take-off, he tried to hide a soft drink bottle but was found smelling of alcohol. When questioned, he quickly drank it. The passenger was later handed over to security when the flight landed in Kolkata