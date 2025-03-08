Advertisement
‘Drunk’ Pune Man Alights From BMW, Urinates On Road; Cops Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

In the viral video, the youth was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, driving a BMW.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Drunk’ Pune Man Alights From BMW, Urinates On Road; Cops Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral (Screengrab/X)

A video of a person alighting from a BMW and urinating on the road in Pune went viral on social media. After the video went viral, Pune police sprang into action and launched a probe into the matter. According to an official, the incident likely took place in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada, and the video was shot by an eyewitness, he added.

"A probe began after we were alerted about the video. There were two persons in the luxury car, and they seemed to be in an inebriated state. They fled after passersby admonished them for the act. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to nab the two," the official added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In the viral video, the youth was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, driving a BMW. He came out of his car at a traffic signal in Yerawada's Shastrinagar to urinate at the divider.

After being confronted by locals, the youth exposed himself to them and then sped off. Another youth in the car, seated beside him, was seen holding a liquor bottle.

(With agency Inputs)

