Dry Spell Ends With Snowfall In Kashmir; More Rain And Snow Expected

Kashmir: After a prolonged dry spell, light snow in the hills and rain in the plains of the Kashmir Valley brought relief, ending the two-month dry spell. The Meteorological Department predicts more snow and rains until January 31, marking a significant shift in the weather pattern.

Jammu and Kashmir experienced light snow and rain after approximately two months of dry weather. The Meteorological Department anticipates continued precipitation, including moderate snow towards the end of January. Snowfall has been reported in various areas, including Gulmarg, parts of Kupwara, Kangan, Sonamarg, Shopian, and Peer Ki Gali. Srinagar witnessed light rain in the early morning hours.

"As expected, light rain/snow occurred at a few higher reaches," stated a meteorological department official. The forecast indicates partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches, with improvement expected in the afternoon.

For January 27, the prediction includes partly to generally cloudy weather with a chance of light snow in isolated higher reaches towards late evening. On January 28-29, generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light to moderate rain/snow is expected at many places.

From January 30-31, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places. The prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, the longest in decades, raised concerns among the public and experts. Special prayers were held for rain, highlighting the significance of the recent precipitation.

The weatherman has issued an advisory, warning of possible temporary road closures in higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan Pass, and Zojila, particularly during January 28-31. Travelers are advised to plan accordingly.

Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of 'Chillai-Kalan,' the 40-day harsh period of winter, which is set to conclude on January 29.