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  • /DSGMC files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs over Bangla Sahib incident; Chief Kalka condemns incident

DSGMC files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs over Bangla Sahib incident; Chief Kalka condemns incident

DSGMC chief also expressed concern over uniformed police personnel moving through the gurdwara complex, saying their presence had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
DSGMC files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs over Bangla Sahib incident; Chief Kalka condemns incident
Image Credit: IANS

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