/DSGMC files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs over Bangla Sahib incident; Chief Kalka condemns incident

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee filed a complaint along with the Delhi Police against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs/workers and others regarding the incident at the premises of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib during the protests.
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Sunday condemned an attempt to stage a protest inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, saying it had hurt Sikh sentiments.
The DSGMC has also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs, workers and others over the incident at the gurdwara premises during the protests.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Kalka said the gurdwara was a sacred place where people came to offer prayers and seek solace, expressing distress over attempts to turn the religious institution into a political arena.
“It is deeply distressing to see attempts being made to turn Gurudwara Bangla Sahib into a political arena. This is a sacred institution, a place where people come to offer prayers and seek relief from their suffering. Yet, protesters intruded and attempted to stage a demonstration there, deeply hurting Sikh sentiments,” he said.
Kalka stressed that demonstrations should not be held inside gurdwaras, adding that those wishing to protest should choose appropriate locations, such as outside Parliament or near the people against whom they were demonstrating.
“One may offer prayers inside the Gurudwara, but protests are not permitted. If anyone wishes to protest, they should do so outside Parliament or in front of those against whom they are fighting,” he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), says, "There is great resentment within the Sikh community regarding the manner in which some AAP workers entered Gurudwara Bangla Sahib posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and staged a demonstration. We have taken strict action against them and have also lodged a police complaint against their party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal... Some police personnel also went there; we condemn that, and today we have instructed the DCP to direct police personnel to avoid entering the 'Guru Ghar' in uniform. Even though it is a public thoroughfare and they did not actually step onto the Gurudwara premises itself, police personnel should exercise restraint given the current atmosphere. All the protesters were sent by Arvind Kejriwal, and this is a matter for investigation because the workers we have identified are all associated with the AAP. Furthermore, as soon as this action took place, AAP MLAs, their workers, and even Bhagwant Mann himself tweeted about the police presence inside the 'Guru Ghar', misleading people with incomplete information. People were told that the police had entered the 'Guru Ghar', whereas not a single police officer even stepped onto the Gurudwara's steps. If anyone comes there to stage a protest—whether it is Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, or even the National President of the BJP—we will not allow anyone to demonstrate inside the Gurudwara." He further says, "I would say the same thing to every agitator exercising their right to protest... We saw thousands—in fact, I believe lakhs of 'Sangat' arrive over a span of three days; no one was stopped then, nor will anyone be stopped now or in the future. We have no issue with protesters coming here. However, we will not allow protests to take place inside the 'Guru Ghar'. As you all saw in the videos, they brought banners and posters and started raising slogans—actions that run contrary to the sanctity of the 'Guru Ghar'."— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
The DSGMC chief also expressed concern over uniformed police personnel moving through the gurdwara complex, saying their presence had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. He clarified, however, that the police had not entered the Darbar Sahib, the main prayer hall.
“The sight of police personnel walking through the Gurudwara premises hurts the hearts of the Sikh community. It is absolutely intolerable for police in uniform to traverse the Gurudwara grounds, as this is not a public thoroughfare,” he said.
Kalka accused AAP MLAs in Delhi of politicising the incident and alleged that the party was linking the matter to Punjab politics instead of addressing the circumstances surrounding the protesters’ entry into the gurdwara.
“The situation is being manipulated, and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi, in particular, are attempting to play dirty politics over it. I want to warn them: this is a Gurudwara, not an arena for your politics. If you play such games here, Guru Sahib will never forgive you,” he said.
He also urged those sharing videos of the incident on social media not to politicise the matter. According to Kalka, the focus had remained on the presence of police personnel rather than the circumstances that led to their arrival and the protesters’ removal.
Kalka said the DSGMC was examining CCTV footage to establish how the protesters had entered the gurdwara premises to stage the demonstration.
“We are fully examining the CCTV footage and will address the issue regarding the protesters specifically, how they managed to enter the Gurdwara premises to stage a protest. We will sit down and discuss this; the atmosphere there has been tense for the last few days, and while we don’t want any untoward incidents in such a climate, this matter must be dealt with strictly,” he said.
(with ANI inputs)
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