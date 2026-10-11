/DSGMC files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs over Bangla Sahib incident; Chief Kalka condemns incident

#WATCH | Delhi: Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), says, "There is great resentment within the Sikh community regarding the manner in which some AAP workers entered Gurudwara Bangla Sahib posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and staged a demonstration. We have taken strict action against them and have also lodged a police complaint against their party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal... Some police personnel also went there; we condemn that, and today we have instructed the DCP to direct police personnel to avoid entering the 'Guru Ghar' in uniform. Even though it is a public thoroughfare and they did not actually step onto the Gurudwara premises itself, police personnel should exercise restraint given the current atmosphere. All the protesters were sent by Arvind Kejriwal, and this is a matter for investigation because the workers we have identified are all associated with the AAP. Furthermore, as soon as this action took place, AAP MLAs, their workers, and even Bhagwant Mann himself tweeted about the police presence inside the 'Guru Ghar', misleading people with incomplete information. People were told that the police had entered the 'Guru Ghar', whereas not a single police officer even stepped onto the Gurudwara's steps. If anyone comes there to stage a protest—whether it is Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, or even the National President of the BJP—we will not allow anyone to demonstrate inside the Gurudwara." He further says, "I would say the same thing to every agitator exercising their right to protest... We saw thousands—in fact, I believe lakhs of 'Sangat' arrive over a span of three days; no one was stopped then, nor will anyone be stopped now or in the future. We have no issue with protesters coming here. However, we will not allow protests to take place inside the 'Guru Ghar'. As you all saw in the videos, they brought banners and posters and started raising slogans—actions that run contrary to the sanctity of the 'Guru Ghar'."