New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued hall tickets for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant.

DSSSB has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates who wish to appear for the examination need to note that DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for Junior Clerk will be held from May 18 to June 5 and Personal Assistant will be held from April 24 to May 18.

DSSSB admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 17/21 AND 13/20” link

Step 3. Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ in the field

Step 4. Enter your roll number and click submit

Step 5. Your DSSSB admit card will appear on screen

Step 6. Download your hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

