हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DSSSB

DSSSB releases admit card for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant exam at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, details here

DSSSB has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB releases admit card for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant exam at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued hall tickets for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. 

DSSSB has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates who wish to appear for the examination need to note that DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for Junior Clerk will be held from May 18 to June 5 and Personal Assistant will be held from April 24 to May 18.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DSSSB ADMIT CARD HERE

DSSSB admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 17/21 AND 13/20” link

Step 3. Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ in the field 

Step 4. Enter your roll number and click submit

Step 5. Your DSSSB admit card will appear on screen

Step 6. Download your hall ticket and take a printout for future reference 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DSSSBDelhi Subordinate Services Selection BoardDelhi Subordinate Services Selection Board examJunior Clerk examPersonal Assistant examdsssb.delhi.gov.in
Next
Story

Shootout in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area, two people injured

Must Watch

PT3M3S

War Superfast: 55th day of Russia-Ukraine war, Watch big news