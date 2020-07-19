हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

DTC bus gets stuck in waterlogged road in Delhi, passengers rescued by DFS personnel - Watch

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Sunday (Julu 19) morning brought much-needed respite to people living in Delhi and adjoining areas from sweltering heat but heavy showers also led to waterlogging on several roads of the national capital.

As a result of the waterlogging, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck under the Minto Road Bridge in New Delhi. The passengers of the bus called Delhi Fire Services for the help and they were later rescued by DFS personnel who used a makeshift bridge to rescue the passengers from the bus. 

Rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm brought down the temperature to 29 degrees celsius in Delhi and nearby areas. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

On Sunday morning, the weather department in its forecast said, ''The rain/thundershowers with lightning over Delhi-NCR region is likely to continue during next 2-3 hours due to clouds approaching from West/Northwest sector over Delhi. The Delhi radar image shows the cloud movement from west/northwest sector towards Delhi.''

